I do not give too much time to dress up: Rajkummar Rao

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Stree’, said that he do not give too much time to dress up but he is a bit fashion conscious.

“I am a bit fashion conscious but I do not really put in a lot of efforts. I do not give too much time to dress up… I keep a watch on what I am wearing, but it can’t be over the top,” Rajkummar told media.

On the acting front, the 34-year-old actor is currently riding high on the success of his latest release “Stree”, a horror comedy.

The film, which released on Friday, earned Rs 17.69 crore till Saturday, and is being appreciated widely.The film has opened beyond expectations earning a surprising number of 6.82 crore on Friday itself. It had a great start with the morning shows and did even better with the evening shows.

Stree has not only fared well at the box office but has also garnered critical acclaim, keeping both audiences and critics happy, in-turn translating into outstanding word of mouth.

It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & DK, and directed by Amar Kaushik.

After “Stree”, Rajkummar is looking forward to a great slate of work with “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga”, “Mental Hai Kya” and “Imli”. He will also be seen in “Love Sonia”.

Not divulging much about the films, Rajkummar said: “‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ is very exciting. As the tagline says it ‘siyaape waali love story’. So, there is a lot of quirk to it.”