I do not have time to attend abuse, have time for work: Big B

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who was last seen in the movie ‘102 Not Out’, said that he do not have time to attend abuse or trolls of anyone in fact he only have time to work for his fans. “A concerned Ef warns me of extensive ‘trolls’ on the platforms and warns me to be discreet and attentive to what I may say on social media, for the ugliness of the disreputable, affects him, and he urges me to…

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who was last seen in the movie ‘102 Not Out’, said that he do not have time to attend abuse or trolls of anyone in fact he only have time to work for his fans.

“A concerned Ef warns me of extensive ‘trolls’ on the platforms and warns me to be discreet and attentive to what I may say on social media, for the ugliness of the disreputable, affects him, and he urges me to be of care,” he wrote. The “102 Not Out” star says he is aware about it, but chooses to avoid it.

“Yes, I care. Yes, I know of the abuse and yes, I wish they be of greater intensity towards me for then it forms an unattainable mindset for even greater achieving attention given to such translates into what the troller actually wanted – notice,” he added. The thespian says trolls provoke him to do better.

“I have no time for abuse… I have time for my work, for my Ef and this Blog… I do not have time to attend to abuse. I love it actually, for it provokes me to betterment. (It) provokes me to get bigger and vastly improve myself, my demeanour, my standing and my dignity,” he added.

Big B says he is “grateful to them” for it “drives me better and longer with better enlightened mind” “My love to all. And if any of you would wish to bring me abuse and falsehood, I shall welcome it with open arms,” he added.