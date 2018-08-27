I don’t believe in milestones: Amit Sadh

Actor Amit Sadh feels he has not achieved any milestone in his professional life yet and further says that he don’t even believe in milestones nor do he have any dream of achieving some milestone.

“Honestly speaking, I haven’t achieved any milestone till now. I don’t even believe in milestones nor do I have any dream of achieving some milestone. I believe in working hard and to keep flowing,” Amit told media.

Starting his journey with daily soaps to paving a path in Bollywood with films like “Kai Po Che” and “Sultan”, Amit has no qualms about returning to the small screen.

He said: “Be it films or TV , medium doesn’t matter. What matters is a good role. If there is some good role, an influencing story and if I think my role could create an impact on audience, then I will happily return to the small screen.”

After the success of “Gold” and leaving an impact with his performance in the Akshay Kumar-starrer film, the 35-year-old will next be seen in the lead role of web show “India Strikes-10 Days”, based on the 2016 Uri terror attack.

On the same, he said: “I have been in the industry for a while now, but I haven’t got the lead role in any project. Finally, with this web show, I have got an opportunity to play the leading role. I am grateful to Sameer Nair (Applause Entertainment CEO) for giving me this opportunity.