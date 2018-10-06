I don’t see BSP alliance impacting us much in MP: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that he do not see Bahujan Samaj Party alliance impacting his party in Madhya Pradesh. He also thinks in the national elections, parties will come together particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

“The alliance in the State and the alliance in the Centre are very different … Mayawatiji has sort of indicated that. We were pretty flexible in the State. In fact, I was more flexible than some of our State leaders. We were in the midst of the conversation, but I guess they decided to go their own way,” he said, when asked about the BSP’s decision to go it alone.

“I don’t see the BSP alliance impacting us much in Madhya Pradesh. We are going to win the election in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” he said. However, the Congress chief suggested that parties would come together for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

“I think in the national elections, parties will come together particularly in Uttar Pradesh,” he said, suggesting that the BSP chief indicated it.

The Congress president avoided an answer to the leadership question by stating that it will be decided after the election. However, when he was asked if he is open to accepting the Prime Minister’s post if allies so desire, he said, “Sure, if they ask me to.”

He launched an all-out attack on the government, and accused it of going to war with its own people in trying to impose one imagination on India.