I end my long time relation with BJP: Yashwant Sinha

Patna: Senior BJP leader and former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha today said that he is ending his long time relation with the Bharatiya Janta Partand is launching a countrywide campaign to save the democracy.

“I am announcing here from this stage to end my long time relation with the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said while addressing the first meeting of Rashtra Manch, founded by him.

Eighty-year-old Sinha, who had joined the BJP in the mid-90s, said “Aaj se mera BJP ke saath rishta samapt ho gaya. Main apna sambandh viched kar raha hun BJP se. Main BJP se khud ko alag kar raha hun (From today my relation with BJP is over. I’m severing my ties with the party…).”

He said that from now he will try to unite all non-BJP parties, “I will not join any political party and will have nothing to do with party-politics.”

“I am not an aspirant for any top post and I am making it clear here that I am not at all interested to seek any post,” he added.