I feel I am still a newcomer from Sahnewal: Dharmendra

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’ said that he feels exactly same like a newcomer from Sahnewal in the B-town industry.

Dharmendra yesterday took to Twitter, where he posted a series of black and white photographs with Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand.

“My happiness with my favourites — I feel I am still a new comer from Sahnewal and getting a chance of photo with my heartthrobs!” he captioned the image.

Dharmendra added: “An emotional moment, I miss my heroes, Dilip, Raj and Dev.”

On the work front, the 82-year-old actor currently awaits the release of his upcoming film “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se” which also stars his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and is slated to release on August 15.