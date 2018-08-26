I feel more responsible with my choices now: Kiara Advani

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani who was recently seen in the ‘Lust Stories’, said that she feel more responsible with her choices now.

She made her acting debut with “Fugly” in 2014 and was later seen in films like “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” and “Machine”, but it was her part in filmmaker Karan Johar’s story in the “Lust Stories” anthology, which brought her wider visibility.

Asked if she feels content with all the attention that she has got after “Lust Stories”, Kiara told media: “I feel more responsible with my choices now. I am more driven than ever and determined to work harder and to deliver. I want to make all those people proud who have put in so much faith in me.”

“Lust Stories” comprised four short film segments directed by four different directors: Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan.

Kiara portrayed a sexually dissatisfied wife who gets caught during self gratification by her family.