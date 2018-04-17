I feel scared thinking about future generation: Bhumi

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar who was last seen in the movie ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, said that incidents like the rape of an eight-year old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua makes her feel scared thinking about future generation and she also said that people are moving towards animalistic and beast-like mentality. Bhumi spoke to the media at the 20th Beti FLO GR8 Awards 2018 yesterday. She said: "The kind of circumstances that our country is going through, I…

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar who was last seen in the movie ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, said that incidents like the rape of an eight-year old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua makes her feel scared thinking about future generation and she also said that people are moving towards animalistic and beast-like mentality.

Bhumi spoke to the media at the 20th Beti FLO GR8 Awards 2018 yesterday.

She said: “The kind of circumstances that our country is going through, I feel scared thinking about future generation. We are moving towards animalistic and beast-like mentality, which is really heartbreaking.

“I feel justice must be served to the girl and many other victims like her who have experienced a shameful act like this, so that it doesn’t happen again. I am an optimistic person and I feel there will be stricter laws and punishment to zero down incidents like these and so that people will think twice before committing such crimes.”

Currently, Bhumi is busy with Abhishek Chaubey’s “Son Chiriya”, in which she will be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput.