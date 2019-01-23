I fully respect Akhileshji and Mayawatiji: Rahul Gandhi

Amethi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today went on to say that he respects Akhilesh and Mayawati and made it clear that the appointment of his sister Priyanka Gandhi as General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East was part of plans to rebuild the party’s base in the state .

Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was rattled, Gandhi said it was up to Priyanka Gandhi to decide whether or not to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections and said the Congress will cooperate with the BSP and SP to defeat the BJP in whatever ways possible.

“I fully respect Akhileshji and Mayawatiji. They have done their alliance and they are not our enemies. We are fighting together. If remaining parties want to join us, it is welcome,” he told reporters after the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia was announced.

“Their (SP and BSP) ideology is very much similar to that of the Congress. And we have to defeat the BJP in the state. Wherever cooperation is possible, we will cooperate to defeat the BJP. We can work together,” he said.

“… But we have to make our own space to spread the Congress ideology and for that it (appointment of Priyanka and Scindia) is a big step. I am fully confident that they will work to bring a positive change.

“I have given them a mission in Uttar Pradesh to realise the ideology, which is our ideology, for the poor and weaker sections,” he said.