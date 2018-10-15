I get nervous when I am around a lot of people: Disha Patani

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Disha Patani who was last seen in the movie ‘Baaghi 2’, said that she gets nervous when I am around a lot of people and she also confessed that she is a shy person.

“I am a big introvert person. Be it walking down the ramp or standing in a huge crowd, I get nervous when I am around a lot of people. Especially during fashion shows, I do feel nervous but I don’t think so much.

I just try to focus on my work and give my 100 per cent to everything,” Disha said. The actor is currently preparing for her next film Bharat, in which she will share screen space with superstar Salman Khan. “Salman sir is a great co-star.

He helped me a lot in shooting. He is hard-working. I learned so much from him. He shoots with a lot of dedication and always puts his best in each shot. He is one of the most helpful persons I have met,” Disha said.

She is grateful to her friends, fans and followers for accepting her in the film industry with open hearts. “I am fortunate that people have liked my work and appreciated me. Their love has inspired me to keep working hard.

I hope I keep continuing good work always,” she further added.