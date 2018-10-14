I have always had clear perspective on things: Soha Ali Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan who started her career in the industry with ‘Dil Maange More’ in 2004, said that she have always had clear perspective on things and she also said that she wants money to lead her life in her own terms therefore fame is not the main element of her identity.

Soha is the daughter of iconic actress Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and sister of actor Saif Ali Khan.

Why did the glitter and glamour of Bollywood not glue her enough to continue her journey as actress?

Soha told media: “I have always had a very clear perspective on things and it is also the value that we attach to things. I do not attach too much value to fame. I understand that money is important because financial independence is empowering for making own choices.

“I want money to lead my life in my own terms and having a good lifestyle so that I can afford my juicy kiwi… But it doesn’t go beyond that. There is no obsession. Fame certainly cannot be the main element of my identity because today’s star is tomorrow’s forgotten one.”

Soha said if a person’s value lies in his or fame, that can be a “little dangerous place to live in”.