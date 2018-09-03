I have come on the show only because of Salman: SRK

Mumbai: Bollywood’s King Shah Rukh Khan who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Zero’, said that he have come on the show only because of Salman Khan and it is because of Salim Khan that he became Shah Rukh Khan.

The 52-year-old actor, Shah Rukh said in a statement: “The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman’s place where Salim Khanji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become ‘Shah Rukh Khan’. I have come on the show only because of Salman and I will go wherever he tells me to go.”

Shah Rukh participated in the show with actress Rani Mukerji. They relived memories of their film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Salman, who had done a cameo role in the film.

The Raees star will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Salman is currently shooting for film Bharat.