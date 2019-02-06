I have done all the songs willingly: Malaika Arora on objectification

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora Khan who has given many item songs to the industry when asked about women objectification in the item songs, she said that she has done all the songs willingly and that she never felt objectified.

“I have done all the songs willingly. I have done the songs knowing what the situation is. But if anybody does feel objectified with the songs then it is important for them to come forward and speak. But personally speaking, I loved the experience of doing all the songs,” she added.

Malaika expressed her views while interacting with the media at the launch of Sophie Choudry’s new single Ajj Naiyo Sawna on Tuesday.

Adding to Malaika’s statement, Sophie said: “I also don’t want to call them ‘item numbers’ because it reduces their importance… The special song is made on grand scale and it is there to promote the film… Great music and dancing is a huge part of Bollywood culture, so we should consider it as a special song and celebrate it.”