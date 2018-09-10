I have never been sacred or felt I have failed: Govinda

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Govinda who will next be seen in the upcoming ‘Fryday’, said that he have never been scared or felt that he have failed and he also said that he is still working and will continue to do so.

The 54-year-old actor, who has delivered hits like Hero No 1, Dulhe Raja, Chote Miyan Bade Miyan and Partner, said he never imagined that he will become such a big star. “I never thought I would become so famous and people would shower their love and blessings. I hope this unconditional love continues. The actor is not a flop actor till the time he thinks he is finished.

“I have never been scared or felt I have failed. I don’t turn back and whatever be the phase and time, I am still working and I will continue to do so,” Govinda said at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Fryday.

Asked if he feels the struggles he had faced while trying to make it big in the movies can make a good plot for a biopic, the actor said he would not mind a film on his life. “All those artistes who have climbed up on their own, especially in a place where you don’t get chance or opportunities soon… this is a space for them. When people are in poverty or are depressed they should try and wisely accept things and rise above. This space (biopic) makes for a good cinema. For me, it can happen but not now as I am working in films,” he said.

Directed by Abhishek Dogra, Fryday also stars actor Varun Sharma and Vijendra Kale in pivotal roles.