I have never performed for a sports event: Tamannaah on her IPL performance

Mumbai: Bollywood and Tollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia who is all set for Kangana’s ‘Queen’ remake titled ‘Queen Once Again’, said that she have never performed for a sports event and that is the reason why she is excited because according to her there can be no better event than IPL to perform at.

Tamannaah, who has performed in numerous award shows and stage tours, said performing in a stadium is completely different.

“Before this, I have never performed for a sports event and of course, when you are on a stage there is a certain feeling of nervousness and excitement. As a performer, the feeling to perform in a stadium and to feel the energy of the audience will be completely different.

“I am excited because there is no better sports event than IPL to perform for. We are all crazy about cricket and it’s the opening night,” said Tamannaah

Talking about her performance and the songs incorporated Tamannah said: “Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad feel like my own because I belong to all these cities. This time, my performance is going to be on four songs in four languages. There is Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and a Hindi song. So it goes out to pretty much the whole of India.”

When asked which team would she choose to support, the “Baahubali” actress said: “…Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is coming back after two years, it has Dhoni and I am a huge fan, so I am looking forward to seeing them play.”