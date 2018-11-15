I have no idea how I have done this film: Sara Ali Khan on ‘Kedarnath’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan who will next be making debut in the industry by her forthcoming movie ‘Kedarnath’, said that she have no idea how have she done this film and that she could not have done any of it without Sushant Singh Rajput.

The two actors recently visited the set of reality TV show Indian Idol to promote their film, which is based on the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Talking about her experience of shooting her first film, Sara said, “I have no idea how I have done this film. I have tried my best but I feel I couldn’t have done any of it without Sushant. He has just been the most helpful person I have had,” reported media.

“There were days when I was lost and scared as it’s the first time I am facing the camera but he has been hands on. Sushant also helped me improve my Hindi and whatever little I speak, he has taught me. He has helped me a lot,” she added.

Sara also shared photos with Sushant on Instagram before their appearance on Indian Idol. “Thank you for being constantly helpful, always cheerful and consistently encouraging! Today was a major day for me, and none of it would be possible without you! ,” she captioned them.