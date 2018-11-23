I have realised that life is never perfect: Ayushmann

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana who was last seen in his big time hit movie ‘Badhaai Ho’, said that she have realized that life is never perfect in fact it is a great-leveller.

Asked how he was balancing his professional and personal life, Ayushmann told media: “It was very difficult. I have realised that life is never perfect. You have to celebrate the imperfections of life and you have to accept that there would be a void in your life every time, it cannot be perfect. So, this was just a small imperfection according to us. We are taking it as it is.”

The 34-year-old actor added: “I had two back-to-back films coming and I was going through a professional high and I was wondering life is so beautiful and suddenly this happened, so it is a great leveller. Life is a great leveller.”

On Karva Chauth this year, Ayushmann kept a fast for the good health and long life of Tahira, whom he proudly calls his inspiration.

“I am glad I have a partner like Tahira who is very brave, strong, who is an inspiration. I have started seeing life through a different prism,” said the actor, who has two children with Tahira — Virajveer and Varushka.

“I was giving her my time, of course. In the morning I was promoting my films, in the nights I was with her in the hospital… It is not easy.”

Making his debut in the world of films in 2012 with “Vicky Donor”, Ayushmann in just six years has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with movies like “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, “Nautanki Saala!”, “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Shubh Mangal Savdhan”, “Andhadhun” and “Badhaai Ho” — a film that has now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.