I have wanted to become an actor since my childhood: Pulkit Samrat

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat who was last seen in the movie ‘Fukrey Returns’, said that he have always wanted to become an actor since my childhood.

Speaking to the media over phone, Pulkit went on to say: “I have wanted to become an actor since my childhood. The fame and scrutiny was one part of it. But my main agenda was that I wanted to entertain people. I am passionate about making people believe that there is a world of which you can become a part for two hours in the theatre over popcorn.”

“I have always loved this experience… The expression on people’s faces when they cry with you, they laugh with you and dance along with you; that is what I wanted to do from the start.”

The actor, who took the small screen route to get into showbiz, said that, during his growing up years, he used to stand in front of the mirror and give speeches.

“I always thought that I would not wear shades when I become a star. I was like, ‘Why do we have to wear glares? People should recognize you when you stop at the signal’. You want heads to turn towards you… and if it doesn’t happen, it is a nightmare.”