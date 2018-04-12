I hope all films do well but we have audience numbers: Abhay Deol on clash of films

Mumbai: Speaking on the clash of four films on the same day, Bollywood actor Abhay Deol who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu’ and is busy promoting his movie, said that he hopes all the films do well but his film have audience numbers as compared to other films. While talking to the media when asked if this clash will affect his film, Abhay went on to say: "I hope all films do well, and…

Mumbai: Speaking on the clash of four films on the same day, Bollywood actor Abhay Deol who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu’ and is busy promoting his movie, said that he hopes all the films do well but his film have audience numbers as compared to other films.

While talking to the media when asked if this clash will affect his film, Abhay went on to say: “I hope all films do well, and I think it is possible. We have audience numbers. People have awareness about these films, which are releasing on April 20, so if you market your film well then they will go to watch your film, and after that the film will pave its own way through word of mouth.

“Marketing will serve a purpose to bring attention and awareness, and then whether the film will do well depends upon its quality. I believe we have an audience to sustain four to five films at a time.”

“Nanu Ki Jaanu” is a love story between a ghost and crook. So, when asked if he believes in ghosts in real life, Abhay said: “I think it exists. I don’t have any personal experience with them so it doesn’t mean that they don’t exist.

“I am sure they exist and I take a neutral stand on these things. It is improper to think that you know all. It’s like thinking the universe revolves around the Earth, but it’s not that. The Earth revolves around the sun.”

Abhay is known for being choosy when it comes to working in films.