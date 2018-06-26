I hope I serve well in the coming years of entertainment: Ali Fazal

Mumbai: Bollywood versatile actor Ali Fazal was last seen in the movie ‘Fukrey Returns’, said that he hopes to serve well in the forthcoming years of entertainment and that he is privileged to be accepted into the Academy world-wide.

Ali is one among the 928 artistes and executives, who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures across the world, to have got an invitation from the Academy to be a part of its Class of 2018.

Among the Indians in the list are names like Shah Rukh Khan, Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Chopra, Guneet Monga, Usha Khanna, Sneha Khanwalkar, Anil Mehta, Ballu Saluja, Manish Malhotra, Dolly Ahluwalia, Madhabi Mukherjee, Subrata Chakraborthy and Amit Ray.

While speaking to the media, Ali went on to say: “It’s an absolute honour for me to have been accepted into the Academy. To one more step towards global cinema, towards one world… I am so happy the Academy has diversified extensively over the past few years. And to include me in that prestigious list is in itself an honour for me and my country.”

“I hope I serve well in the forthcoming years of entertainment. There are some heavy names out there on the list so am happy to share stage with them on this,” said the actor, whose international credits include “Furious 7” and “Victoria And Abdul”.