I know how to make people dance: Mika Singh

Mumbai: Bollywood’s superb singer Mika Singh who have sung blockbuster songs like ‘Aaj Ki Party’, ‘Jumme Ki Raat’, ‘Mauja hi Mauja’, ‘Photocopy’ etc, said that he knows how to make people dance and to make people dance he does not have to sing his hit numbers instead his charismatic presence does it all.

Mika took to tweet: “I know how to make people dance. To make them dance, I don’t have to sing my hit numbers, I just have to say 1-2-3-4 and start… I’m so lucky that I don’t need to work hard on stage. Mera khada hona hi kafi hai (It is enough for me to just stand on the stage).”

He also shared a video from his performance at the Summersault Festival in Pune.