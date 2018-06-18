I know I am a good actor: Miss World

Mumbai: Miss World Manushi Chillar who has also won the beauty pageant of Miss India said that she knows she is a good actor and can sense an actor in her. She also said that she has not shut doors for Bollywood as she believes there is an actor in her.

Manushi was crowned Miss World at a grand event in China last year. The coveted title was last won by Priyanka Chopra for India in 2000, a year after Yukta Mookhey had made the country proud. Both of them soon made entry in Bollywood.

“I sense an actor in me. Being a doctor and an actor is very similar. My father would always tell me, to be a good doctor you have to be a good actor because fifty percent of the patients are cured by the way you make them feel,” Manushi told media.

“You do have a role playing to do when you’re a doctor. Even as a Miss World you have to role play sometimes, when you look at some people you feel like breaking down but you’ve to smile and spread happiness. So of course I know I am a good actor,” she added.