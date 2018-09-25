Bollywood actress Kajol who will next be seen in ‘Helicopter Eela’, said that she learnt something new every time as an actor and she also talked about her films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dushman, Bekhudi to be different films but that is what that drove her to take up these films.

From understanding the craft of acting to the importance of body language and on-screen chemistry, Kajol learnt the basics of her profession one film at a time over her two decade-long career. In an interview ahead of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela, Kajol, one of the most spontaneous actors in the industry, talks learning the ropes of acting on set.

The actor lists down three films — her 1992 debut Bekhudi, Udhar Ki Zindagi (1994) and Dushman (1998) as her favourites. While the first two films may not have been blockbusters, but they helped her grow as an artiste.

“All the films are completely different from ‘Bekhudi’ to Udhar Ki Zindagi’ to ‘Dushman’ to ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. There was no connect but that’s what drove me to take up these films as I learnt something new every time as an actor,” Kajol says.