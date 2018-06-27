I like to play those roles which are different: Nawazuddin

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who was last seen in the movie ‘Munna Michael’, said that he likes to play those roles which are a little different and that he also likes to play complex characters.

On his role in the show, Nawazuddin said: “I had great fun. I like to play such characters which are complex and not cliched. I like to play those roles which are a little different and those which we think live next to us.”

The much-awaited show, produced by Phantom Films, is based on the critically acclaimed best-selling novel of the same name by author Vikram Chandra.

The series, in which Nawazuddin plays a criminal, is co-directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap.

Asked about the popularity of digital platforms, he said: “It is good that the platform does not have any issues of censorship, so Anurag Kashyap has openly made this series. And we have put all the ‘badmaashi’ (naughtiness) that was in his brain, in it (the show).”

“Sacred Games” focuses on Sartaj Singh, a seasoned and cynical Mumbai Police officer, summoned by an anonymous tip one morning by a voice which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, criminal overlord of the G-Company. It has Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

Nawazuddin, who will also be seen as late Urdu writer Saadat Haasan Manto in Nandita Das’ “Manto”, was at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, where he bagged the Best Supporting Actor honour.