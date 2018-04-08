I love how she uses humor to bring attention: Sonam to Twinkle

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who was recently seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Padman’, said that she loves how Twinkle Khanna uses her humor to bring attention to issues that really need to be spoken but are considered taboo. Appreciating Twinkle Khanna’s witty talks, Sonam took to tweet: "I love how she uses humour to bring attention to issues that really need to be spoken about but are considered taboo." An author, entrepreneur, interior designer and producer, Twinkle's quirky outlook…

