I realised that acting and performance is my true calling: Sunny Deol

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sunny Doel who was last seen in one of the most talked movies ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’, said that he realised that acting and performance is his true calling during his career choosing days.

Known for his performance in iconic films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Border (1997), Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) and The Hero: Love Story of A Spy (2003), Deol told media, a news agency, “You cannot learn acting… The core of it, cannot be learnt in a classroom. You learn acting from observation, from exploration as you progress in life.”

“Of course when it comes to staging a performance, there are certain technicalities that can be taught, but one has to articulate and use their voice and body in a manner to perform because stage performance is live. When it comes to cinema, a camera can capture the finest movement of your eyes through close-ups. So as a film actor, one has to internalise the character to deliver it on-screen,” added Deol, who went to a film school in London in his younger days and attended classes in theatre and performing arts.

Asked if being the son of yesteryears superstar Dharmendra, acting was a natural choice for him, Deol said, “As a child, I had problems in reading and writing. but my IQ and reflex was very good.

Therefore, though in the class I was not a great student, I used to score pass marks. I was rather very good at sports and other co-curricular activities.”

“After a certain age, of course, we all had to decide on our career and that is when I realised that acting and performance is my true calling. More than attending an acting class, I went abroad for my self-discovery which was not possible otherwise in India.”

“It is only natural for people to find a shadow of my father in me… But as an individual, to find my own self I had to go away from all these,” he added.

Having started his career in 1983 with Betaab, Deol won National Awards for Ghayal and Damini. Known primarily for his action-oriented performances, he also bagged several other awards for films.