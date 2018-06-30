I really like to take challenging roles: Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar who was last seen in the movie ‘Toilet- Ek Prem Katha’, said that she really like to take challenging roles and she have also been a huge fan of Zoya Akhtar from the very beginning.

Bhumi made her debut with “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” in 2015, and went on to do “Toilet – Ek Prem Katha” and “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”. She also featured in “Lust Stories” anthology.

“I have been a huge fan of Zoya Akhtar and it was a big thing for me that I had opportunity to work with her. When I heard the script of that segment in ‘Lust Stories’, I realised that it is a challenging role and I really like to take challenging roles,” Bhumi said while was interacting with the media at Navbharat Times Utsav, 2018 here.

“People often ask me why I do less films. It’s because, I feel I haven’t been offered challenging roles. So, whenever challenging roles will be offered to me, I am ready to be part of those projects,” she added.