I remember all the fun behind the scenes: Sonam Kapoor on ‘Khoobsurat’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who was last seen in the movie ‘Veerey Di Wedding’, said that she remembers all the fun and laughter behind the scenes of her movie ‘Khoobsurat’ and the movie was truly an unforgettable experience for her.

Sonam shared a short video in which she is seen living some fun moments with her co-stars Kirron Kher and Fawad Khan.

“‘Khoobsurat’ was truly an unforgettable experience! I still remember all the behind the scenes fun and laughter we had while filming,” she added.

Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Siddharth Roy Kapur, “Khoobsurat” is a fairytale love story that revolves around the character Mili (Sonam) who falls in love with a young prince (Fawad).