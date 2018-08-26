I remember working very hard & hoping that I make it: Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhasi’, said that she remembers working very hard and hoping that she makes it.

While talking to the media at the Lakme Fashion Week when asked if she thought she would make it big in the fashion world too, Kangana went on to say: “When I was young I didn’t have any guarantee, but I hoped that I get accepted. I remember in the night times I used to rehearse… I was a science student and I was hard working.”

“I used to wake up in the nights and wear heels and try and impersonate the catwalk I used to see on Fashion TV. I remember working very hard and hoping I make it someday.”

The 31-year-old actress says every time she walks the runway, it takes her back to her days of “Fashion”, the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial in which plays a supermodel.

“That’s the only time I played a supermodel and I used to rehearse a lot because I never had a modelling background. I never modelled before. So, now when I do these walks it definitely takes me back to my ‘Fashion’ days,” she said.

Kangana on Saturday night walked the ramp for designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi’s show presented by Nokia at the ongoing fashion gala’s Winter/Festive 2018 edition.