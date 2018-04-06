I respect our legal system but law should be same for all, says Mika Singh

Mumbai: Bollywood ace singer Mika Singh who have sung blockbuster songs like ‘Ready’, ‘440 Volt’, ‘Jumme ki Raat’, ‘Aaj ki party’ etc, said that he respects the legal system but law should be same for all that is if Salman Khan can be convicted though he is celebrity, then such people who are assaulting a poor guy and making a video of their criminal act should also be punished. Expressing his point of view on the social media, Mika today…

Mumbai: Bollywood ace singer Mika Singh who have sung blockbuster songs like ‘Ready’, ‘440 Volt’, ‘Jumme ki Raat’, ‘Aaj ki party’ etc, said that he respects the legal system but law should be same for all that is if Salman Khan can be convicted though he is celebrity, then such people who are assaulting a poor guy and making a video of their criminal act should also be punished.

Expressing his point of view on the social media, Mika today posted a video clipping of a man getting beaten up by a group of men and captioned it as, “I respect our legal system but law should be same for all. If Salman Khan can be convicted though he is celebrity, then such people who are assaulting a poor guy and making a video of their criminal act should also be punished… They are safe because they are not Salman Khan.”

A Jodhpur Court yesterday found Salman, 52, guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for killing two blackbucks, an endangered species, hunting of which is prohibited by law. The incident took place in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Bollywood film “Hum Saath Saath Hain”.