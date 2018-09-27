I started shivering and feeling feverish while doing romantic scenes: Govinda

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Govinda who will next be seen in the upcoming movie ‘FryDay’, said that earlier he used to start shivering and feeling feverish while doing romantic scenes and he also stated that he was not very good at romantic scenes.

Govinda and actor Varun Sharma had shot for an episode of acting-based reality show “India’s Best Dramebaaz”. While shooting for it, Govinda was asked if he ever had to work hard for any of his movie scenes, read a statement.

The “Hero No.1” star replied saying: “I was not very good at romantic scenes. In my very first movie ‘Ilzaam’, there was a dance sequence where I was supposed to run and get close with my co-star Neelam but I could not do it.

“I started shivering and started feeling feverish. Our choreographer Saroj Khan noticed it and she asked me if I ever had a girlfriend. I said no. She smiled and said she would teach me how to romance on screen.”