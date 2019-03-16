I thank everyone for your trust and support: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today said that the people’s trust in his Congress government that has helped in bringing the state back on the path of development and prosperity.

Singh ‘s assertion came as his government completed two years in office. The Chief Minister took to Twitter to claim fulfilment of most of the promises made to the people. He added some were still in the process of getting started though.

“As I complete two years in office today I wish to thank each and everyone of you for your trust and support, which has helped us put Punjab back on the path of development and prosperity. And I promise to continue to work ceaselessly for your welfare.” he said.