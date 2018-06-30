Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol who was last seen in the movie ‘Dilwale’, said that she thinks she is living her own biopic and that she does not want biopic on her life.

Interacting with the media here at the Iconic Brand Award 2018, the actress said: “I don’t think I want anyone to make a biopic on me. I think I am living my life the way I want to and I think I am living my own biopic.”

Kajol, daughter of actress Tanuja, made her Hindi film debut with Rahul Rawail’s “Bekhudi” in 1992, and was known as the most natural actress of the 1990s. She was always clear what type of roles she wanted to do, genres she wanted to explore and confident about taking a break to enjoy family time.

She went to do projects like “Yeh Dillagi”, “Karan Arjun”, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Bambai Ka Babu”, “Gupt: The Hidden Truth”, “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya”, “Ishq”, “Dushman”, “Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha”, “Raju Chacha” and “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” — some bombed and some worked their magic on the box office.