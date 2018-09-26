I thoroughly enjoyed Telegu movie ‘Arjun Reddy’: Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actor Shahid Kapoor who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’, said that he thoroughly enjoyed the Telegu movie ‘Arjun Reddy’ as a viewer although he do not watch too many films in Telegu.

“I wanted to try this part and see what I can do with this. I was curious enough to take it on and excited enough to not let it go.”

The “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” actor said he thoroughly enjoyed “Arjun Reddy” as a viewer.

“I usually don’t watch too many films in Telugu and it surprised me with its tonality, rawness, simplicity and the fact that it was so real and believable. The character is very fascinating for me as an actor because the emotional arc is very original. I loved it and Vijay Deverakonda, who played Arjun, did it so well,” Shahid told in an interview.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the remake will go on floors next month.