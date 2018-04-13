I thought Sara would be perfect for ‘Simmba’: Rohit Shetty

Mumbai: Bollywood ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty who is gearing up to shoot for his forthcoming directorial venture ‘Simmba’, said that the very first time Sara Ali Khan approached to work with him, he thought she would be perfect for ‘Simmba’ alongside Ranveer Singh as can easily match Ranveer’s craziness. While talking to the media, Shetty went on to say: “When I met Sara for the first time, I realised she is a hardcore commercial heroine. She is made for masala…

While talking to the media, Shetty went on to say: “When I met Sara for the first time, I realised she is a hardcore commercial heroine. She is made for masala films. Sara approached me saying she wanted to work with me. I thought she’d be perfect for Simmba. She’ll match Ranveer’s craziness because her character in the film is such.”

Sara was supposed to make her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film ran into trouble when Kapoor and co-producers KriArj Entertainment had a disagreement over payment issues. Now, Ronnie Screwvala has taken over the project as a producer but the release date for the film has still not been finalised.

Simmba, meanwhile, will release on December 28. It is an action drama in which Ranveer plays a quirky police officer, Sangram Bhalerao. Karan Johar is producing the film.