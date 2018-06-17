I throw my VJ skills in shows: Anusha Dandekar

Mumbai: Popular video jockey Anusha Dandekar who is presently hosting ‘Love School’ which is a reality show aired on MTV along with her boyfriend Karan Kundra, said that she throws her VJ skills in shows she hosts and that she loves the VJ-ing culture.

While talking to the media, Anusha went on to say: “I loved it and I still love it. I throw in my VJ skills in shows…. The culture was amazing. We had a great time and it was fun, light and easy.”

The 36-year-old TV personality, who is dating actor Karan Kundra, was cast as an anchor in MTV’s “House of Style”. She later hosted “Dance Crew”, “Teen Diva”, “News” and “Love School”. In 2008, she won Best VJ at the Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Female Awards.