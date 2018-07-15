I want to be a part of good films: Ishaan Khatter

Mumbai: Bollywood’s one of the youngest actors Ishaan Khatter who has already worked with the ace Iranian director Majid Majidi in ‘Beyond The Clouds’ and will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Dhadak’, said that he wants to be a part of good films which can help him to grow as a performer.

While talking to the media in an interview, Ishaan went on to say: “I am fortunate to be offered variety in such a short span of time. I managed to make my debut with my favourite Majid Majidi, whereas ‘Dhadak’ is giving me a huge mass exposure. I just hope that I maintain the balance. Critics have been so kind of me to praise my performance in my debut film.”

He further went on to say: “I want to be a part of good films, those that help me to grow as a performer. Being a movie buff, I am really fortunate to make it my profession.”

In “Dhadak”, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Ishaan plays a Rajasthani boy who is obsessed with films from the 1990s. It’s a character very different from his last release “Beyond The Clouds”, in which he played a drug peddler.