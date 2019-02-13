I was working really hard & was struggling before getting into movies: Arshad Warsi

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Total Dhamaal’, said that he was working really hard and was struggling before getting into movies.

Asked if he feels he has proved himself in Bollywood, Arshad told media: “I have not proved myself at all. There is a lot in this box. I think there is a lot more that I can do and I am capable of doing a lot more. Sooner or later, it might happen but every time there’s a challenge when I read a script…”

On his journey in the industry, he said: “It has been good. When I started before getting into movies I was working really hard and was struggling. Since the time I joined movies, till now my life has gotten better and better,” said Arshad, who has “Total Dhamaal” and “Pagalpanti” in his kitty.

The actor, who is popular as Circuit from “Munna Bhai”, added that he has absolutely no reason to complain.

With films like “Golmaal”, “Dhamaal” and “Salaam Namaste”, the 50-year-old has made a name for himself in the comedy genre.