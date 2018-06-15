I will continue to serve people of Goa: Manohar Parrikar

New Delhi: Addressing people in a video after being diagnosed for advanced pancreatic cancer, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar thanked everyone for their prayers and said that he will continue to serve people of Goa.

“When I was unwell, thanks to your support, blessings and prayers I have returned to work, after the treatment. I ask God for your blessing to remain and I want to assure you that for the development and good of Goa I will continue to serve you,” Parrikar said in his video message after assuming work at the Secretariat.

Parrikar returned to Goa after being treated in a New York hospital for advanced pancreatic cancer for nearly three months.

Parrikar was shifted to the US in March this year after being diagnosed for advanced pancreatic cancer. He was first admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai in February, after he complained of stomach pain.