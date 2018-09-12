I will make a film and put on YouTube: Manav Kaul

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actor Manav Kaul who was last seen in ‘Tumhari Sullu’, said that he will make a film and put on YouTube.

“I don’t want to direct. I have directed films and I am editing, but I shouldn’t direct. I direct films for myself. I have directed two. I don’t want to release them also,” Manav told media.

He just loves the process of directing a film.

“It is an extension of my theatre (work). I will make a film and put on YouTube. I won’t get into the selling part,” said the Tumhari Sulu actor.