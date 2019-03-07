I will not leave or be in active politics till I clear my name that is my promise: Robert Vadra

The husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra who has been grabbing headlines every now and then promised that he will not leave the country or be in active politics till he clear his name.

Speaking to media, he said, “I am in this country, there are people who have looted the country and run away, what about them? I am always going to be in this country, I will not leave or be in active politics till I clear my name, that is my promise.”

On February 28, Mr Vadra had indicated his interest to join active politics. He had also hinted that if and when he chooses to contest, he might do it from Moradabad.

“I was born in Moradabad and have spent childhood in Uttar Pradesh and I think I understand that area. However, I can stay anywhere and I believe I will be able to understand them.”

A Delhi court on Saturday extended his interim bail till March 19, in connection with a money laundering case.

The Patiala House court also adjourned the hearing of anticipatory bail to Manoj Arora, a close aide of Robert Vadra.

The next hearing of the case will be on March 19, the court said.