I will start shooting ‘Dabangg 3’ soon: Sonakshi

Mumbai: After a short break in Sri Lanka to ring in the New Year, Sonakshi stepped straight into work mode as she resumed a brief schedule for the shoot of “Mission Mangal”, which also stars Akshay Kumar.

Soon after, she flew down to Bhopal to complete her bit for multi-starrer “Kalank”.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start to 2019. I have just finished shooting for ‘Kalank’ and will resume ‘Mission Mangal’ once back from Macau and will start ‘Dabangg 3’ soon,” Sonakshi said in a statement.

Superstar Salman Khan will be back as Chulbul Pandey with the third part of the “Dabangg 3”. Arbaaz Khan had said that he ants to release his production venture “Dabangg 3” at the end of this year.