I will stay in Congress and continue to support the party: Alpesh Thakor

According to the information given through a report, Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor was likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the general elections but clearing the air, Alpesh Thakor said that he will stay in Congress and continue to support the party.

“I am going to continue to fight for my people. I will stay in Congress and continue to support the Congress,” he said.

Thakor had joined the Congress just ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls in 2017. He had successfully contested from Radhanpur constituency in Patan district.

The clarification comes amid reports that he was upset with the functioning of the Congress’ state unit leadership and was mulling to to join the BJP. Recently, he had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and conveyed his displeasure.

Thakor, however, admitted that he was angry with the leadership. He said that everyone liked power and he too was keen to become a minister because he is leading a group of people who needed a strong government.