I work hard to get into the skin of every character: Richa Chadha

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha who was recently seen in the movie ‘Fukrey returns’, said that she works hard to get into the skin of every character she portrays and that it was a challenge for her to portray the role of politician in her forthcoming movie ‘Daas Dev’.

While talking to the media, the actress went on to say: “As an actor, I work hard to get into the skin of every character I play. Paro resonates with me personally and I find many of her traits true to mine. An interesting challenge was learning and absorbing how to play a woman politician and to this end, I did a fair amount of research.”

On her look for the role, she said: “It is always crucial, and so, a part of my research was on how to comprehensively look like a young woman politician who would be taken seriously.”

The 31-year-old actress’ costume design team also incorporated handloom, a trademark significant to politicians in India.

“We decided to incorporate Indian weaves, khadi, cotton and elegant saris after researching the look extensively. Paro has always been an iconic character (courtesy ‘Devdas’), but with ‘Daas Dev’, Paro can once again become the icon of today,” said Richa.

“Daas Dev” also features Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saurabh Shukhla, Vipin Sharma, Dalip Tahil, Deep Raj Rana, Anil Sharma and Sohaila Kapoor.

Anurag Kashyap and Vineet Singh will be seen in guest appearances in the film, which will release on April 20.