I would love to venture into action: Aayush Sharma

Mumbai: Bollywood upcoming young actor Aayush Sharma who will be making his debut in the Bollywood industry with ‘Loveratri’, said that he would love to venture into action as well after trying his hand on romance.

Aayush spoke to the media here when he visited K.C. College to promote the movie along with his co-star Warina Hussain.

Asked whether the romance or action genre excites him more as an actor, he said: “For now, being a part of romantic films excites me. I always wanted to start off as a romantic actor.

“When I was growing up, I used to see actors going on mountains and doing romantic songs. I always wanted to do that but slowly, I would love to venture into action as well.”

Talking about audience response to film’s trailer and songs, Aayush said: “It feels really nice when you get so much love and support from the audience in your first film itself.

“It boosts our energy and it increases our confidence to do better. Our film’s songs and trailer have received a positive response from the audience. So, we are feeling nervous and excited to see how audience reacts to film when it releases in theatres.”