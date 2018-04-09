I would want AbRam to play hockey for India: SRK

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was last seen in the movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, said that he would like his younger son AbRam to play hockey for India. The star of the 2007 Bollywood blockbuster 'Chak De! India', Shah Rukh's love for hockey is no secret. Shah Rukh's portrayal of Kabir Khan, who coached the Indian women's team to lift the World Cup, is one of the top inspirational sports movies of Bollywood. While cheering up for…

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was last seen in the movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, said that he would like his younger son AbRam to play hockey for India.

The star of the 2007 Bollywood blockbuster ‘Chak De! India’, Shah Rukh’s love for hockey is no secret.

Shah Rukh’s portrayal of Kabir Khan, who coached the Indian women’s team to lift the World Cup, is one of the top inspirational sports movies of Bollywood.

While cheering up for his team Kolkata Knight Riders yesterday along with AbRam and Suhana, he went on to say:

“He’s not yet started playing cricket. Right now, he’s playing a little bit of football. I would like him to play field hockey for India.”