IAF’s Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft crashes in Bengaluru, pilot dead

One pilot lost his life after a Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed today morning in Bengaluru. The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-made aircraft crashed at HAL Airport in Bengaluru.

Both the pilots of the fighter aircraft had ejected, but one of them died as he had landed on the wreckage of the aircraft. The other pilot is reportedly safe. Fire engines, rescue helicopters, ambulances have been deployed at the crash site.

