ICC gives security assurance to BCCI during World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given assurance to BCCI that all security concerns at the upcoming ODI World Cup will be addressed in a proper way.

According to sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), at the ICC meeting here, Board’s CEO Rahul Johri had raised concerns about security at the World Cup, scheduled to be held in England and Wales.

Johri reportedly expressed satisfaction with the ICC’s security arrangements during the World Cup which starts on May 30.

The BCCI is yet to take a decision on boycotting the World Cup first round match against Pakistan on June 16 as there is a possibility that the two arch-rivals may meet in the knockout stages as well.

There have been demands from several former players and ex-BCCI officials that the Pakistan match should be boycotted following nation wide outrage over the Pulwama terror attack which led to the martyrdom of at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly and former star off-spinner Harbhajan Singh are among those who had called for a boycott of the match against Pakistan.