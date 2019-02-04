ICC ODI rankings: Team India clinch second spot

The ICC said in a statement, that the Indian cricket team has reached to second position in the ICC ODI rankings in which captain Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah continued to top the respective charts for batsmen and bowlers.

India have accumulated 122 points on the back of series wins over Australia and New Zealand and are placed behind England (126) in the fresh list.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni also moved up owing to a strong showing against Australia last month, which fetched him the player of the series award. Dhoni has moved up three places to 17th position in the batting list for a run, which included three consecutive half-centuries against Australia.

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult surged to third in the rankings for bowlers after finishing with 12 wickets in the series against India, which culminated in Wellington on Sunday with a 4-1 victory for the visiting side.