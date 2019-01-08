ICC rankings: Rishabh Pant attains new position

Rishabh Pant has managed to clinch on to new highs for an Indian wicket-keeper in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings subsequent to the brilliant century in the fourth and the final Test against Australia in Sydney.

The 21-year-old left-hander has gained 21 slots and reached 17th place, the joint-highest by a specialist India wicket-keeper along with Farokh Engineer, who did so in January 1973.

Pant’s aggregate of 673 rating points are the highest by an Indian wicket-keeper, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni having the next highest aggregate of 662 points and Engineer 619 points. Dhoni’s highest Test ranking was 19th.

Pant, a star at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2016 when he scored an 18-ball half-century against Nepal, has moved into the top-20 after only his ninth Test match with an unbeaten 159. Pant had started the Australia tour in 59th place and made rapid progress, scoring 350 runs in a series that also saw him take 20 catches.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 521 runs to help beat Australia 2-1 and claim the player of the series award, is another batsman to gain in the latest rankings update, which also takes into account performances in the second Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Cape Town.